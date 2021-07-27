Erma “Rosemary” Sharp, Clinton

Erma “Rosemary” Sharp, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an assistant girl scout leader for 12 years, also in the Member Circle X Riding Club for 20 years when she lived in Winchester, IN. She was with the Ladies Auxiliary Claxton Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Rosemary is preceded in death by parents, Veryl and Martha Jones; brothers, Richard Jones, Robert Jones, Alan Jones; sisters, Betty Evans, Freddie Worrell, Helen Jones, and Edith Whitehead.



Rosemary is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lynn Sharp pf Clinton, TN; sons, Robert (Helen) Martin of Clinton, TN, Randy (Angela) Martin of Briceville, TN; daughters, Rosie Martin (Mike) Whitehead of Winchester, IN, Ronda (George) Daggett of Winchester, IN, and Kelly (Chad) Huckaby; grandkids, Melisa (Jeremiah) Patterson, Pamela (Robby) Russell, Jessica (Nick) Slaven, Chris Budrow, Misty (Wayne) Golden, Brady (Jennifer) Whitehead, Kasondra Peters, and Michael Whitehead; great-grandkids, Miah, Dalton, Bailey, Scott, Austin, Levi, Mackenzie, Eli, Peyton, Austin, Kaylee, Jamie, Brandon, Landin, Ethan, Darin, Dravin, Zoe, Leah, Alex Karmen, Lauren, Justin, Dylan, Cody, and Katelyn. She also leaves behind two great-great grandkids and a host of friends.



Rosemary’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm with Reverend David Cash officiating. Rosemary’s graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

