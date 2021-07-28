Earlene B. Gresham, Rockwood

Mrs. Earlene B. Gresham, age 82, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 10, 1939, in Muddy Pond, Tennessee. Mrs. Gresham was a member of the Mt. Vernal Baptist Church in Rockwood and was formerly employed at the Rockwood Hosiery Mill. She loved to garden and hunting and fishing. Most of all she was a homemaker and loving Wife and Mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackson Porter Howard and Ovie Ada Brown Howard; and her brothers and sisters, Erma Padgett, Myrtle Murphy, Mary Baldwin, Della Masters, Thelma Walker, David Miller, David Howard, Rosa Madewell, Evelyn Maccharoli, Buna Norris, Arthur Howard, and Billy Howard.

Survivors include:

Husband of 60 years: Milo Thompson Gresham of Rockwood, TN

Son: Clay Thompson Gresham of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Odean Proffitt of Crossville, TN

And a host of special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. E.D.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. E.D.T. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Fred Marshall officiating. Family and friends will meet for Committal services and interment on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:00 Noon E.D.T. (11:00 a.m. C.D.T.) in the Muddy Pond Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Overton County, Tennessee.

