Dorothy Pittman White Walsh, Kingston

Dorothy Pittman White Walsh, age 91, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 11, 1930 in Avery County, North Carolina and graduated from Cranberry High School in Newland, North Carolina, moving to Kingston in 1951. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston and also a member of The Order of The Eastern Star Kingston, Chapter No. 405. Mrs. Walsh had worked at both the K-25 and Y-12 plants before retiring. Dorothy loved her family, her garden, and her flowers. She especially loved visits with her grandchildren and loved being a generous friend and neighbor. Preceded in death by her first husband, Larry White; second husband, Bert W. Walsh; parents, David Edward Pittman, Sr. and Myra Hughes Pittman; sisters, Gladys Pittman Brown and Blondia Pittman; brothers, Johnny Pittman, D.E. Pittman, Jr., and Thomas Edward Pittman.

Survivors

Daughters Connie White & husband, Mike Easter of Loudon

Sandra Jones & husband, Ernie of Knoxville

Son David White & wife, Jeanne of Knoxville

Step-daughter Melissa Walsh Roberts of Aiken, SC

Grandchildren Eric White & wife, Megan

Aaron White & wife, Kathryn

Trey Jones and Elizabeth Jones

Great-grandchildren Will White and Juniper White

Step grandchildren Christopher & wife, Courtney & daughter, Arya; Adam, Hannah, James Jr., Bert, Kacie, Kim, Kelli

Brothers-in-law Royce Walsh & wife, Ellen of Pickens, SC

Glenn Walsh & wife, Brenda of Elk Park, NC

Phillip Walsh & wife, Jane of Kingston

Sisters-in-law Gloria Pittman and Susan Pittman of Newland, NC

Kate Braswell of Baltimore, MD

Rose Walsh of Elizabethton

Archie Ann White & husband, George of Rockwood

Margaret Short of Knoxville

A host of extended family and dear friends.

The family wishes to thank the best neighbors a person could ever have, William Bullock, Ernie and Rebecca Fraker and Sunshine Fraker Whitus. The family deeply appreciates the skilled and loving care from PCM nurses Lauren, Pam, Ginger, Liza, Haley, Denise, Ashley, Dawn and Kayla, and the devotion of her good friend of many years, Gail Cook.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Danny Thomas and Rev. Mark Gallaher officiating. Graveside service will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. If you prefer to send a memorial donation, please send to Mission of Hope, PO Box 51824, Knoxville, TN, 37950. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

