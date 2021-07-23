Dean Hopper, 72

Dean Hopper passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was 72 years old. Dean was born in Jefferson City, TN to Robert and Jean Hopper on April 6, 1949. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1952 where Dean has lived his whole life. Dean was a Baptist Christian by faith and a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Dean graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Dean managed the AMVETS in Oak Ridge for many years. He was also a former Y-12 employee. Dean had a special love of motorcycles.

Robert Dean Hopper is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean Hopper.

He is survived by his brother David (Maxine) Hopper and two nieces, a nephew, and many great-nieces and nephews.

