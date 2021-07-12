David “Steve” Idles, Clinton

David “Steve” Idles, of Clinton known to his friends as “Yeppie”, passed away at the age 63 on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Steve was born March 7, 1958 in Anderson County to the late Henry and Nellie Idles. Throughout his life Steve was an avid fisherman that loved watching Andy Griffith, going to Yard Sales, and listening to Trading Time on WYSH radio. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Charles, & Donald Idles; sister, Denise Golden; mother of his children, Karen Landreth.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Stephanie Davis & husband Chad of Clinton and Beth Barger of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Javen Barger, Bailey Barger, Kylie Barger, and Gracie Davis; sister, Charlotte Carter & husband Larry Tindell of Powell; sister-in-law, Tonya Roldan & husband Keith of Briceville; brothers, Vick Idles & wife Linda of Andersonville and Danny Idles & wife Viola of Clinton; brother-in-law, Allen Bullock of Clinton; father-in-law, Claude Bullock, Sr. of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, and host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

