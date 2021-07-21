Darrell Eugene Roberts, Kingston

Darrell Eugene Roberts, age 60, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born October 29, 1960, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Darrell enjoyed trout fishing and working on cars. Preceded in death by his father, Zirkel Eugene Roberts.
SURVIVORS
Wife of 42 years Cynthia Rietz Roberts of Kingston
Son Shawn Roberts of Kingston
Brothers Scott Roberts of Kingston
Randy Roberts & Melanie of Kingston
Marty Roberts & Teresa of Loudon
Mother Nancy Roberts of Kingston
Mother-in-law Maxie Rietz of Kingston
Several extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tim Ramey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
