Darrell Eugene Roberts, Kingston

Darrell Eugene Roberts, age 60, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.  He was born October 29, 1960, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Darrell enjoyed trout fishing and working on cars. Preceded in death by his father, Zirkel Eugene Roberts. 

SURVIVORS 

Wife of 42 years            Cynthia Rietz Roberts of Kingston 

Son                                 Shawn Roberts of Kingston

Brothers                        Scott Roberts of Kingston 

                                      Randy Roberts & Melanie of Kingston 

                                       Marty Roberts & Teresa of Loudon 

Mother                           Nancy Roberts of Kingston 

Mother-in-law                Maxie Rietz of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tim Ramey officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

