Darrell Eugene Roberts, Kingston

Darrell Eugene Roberts, age 60, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born October 29, 1960, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Darrell enjoyed trout fishing and working on cars. Preceded in death by his father, Zirkel Eugene Roberts.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 42 years Cynthia Rietz Roberts of Kingston

Son Shawn Roberts of Kingston

Brothers Scott Roberts of Kingston

Randy Roberts & Melanie of Kingston

Marty Roberts & Teresa of Loudon

Mother Nancy Roberts of Kingston

Mother-in-law Maxie Rietz of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tim Ramey officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

