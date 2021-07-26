Darrell Denver “Tater” Peace, Kingston, formerly of Wartburg

Darrell Denver “Tater” Peace, age 56, of Kingston, formerly of Wartburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 23, 2021. Darrell was a hard worker all of his life. He enjoyed the company of a multitude of family and friends. He was a compassionate man who was always there to lend a helping hand. Darrell enjoyed being on the lake, playing pool, and having fun. He lived life to its absolute fullest.



Darrell is deeply loved and missed by all of his family and friends. He was a gem to all who knew him. Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Guylene Peace; father, Otis Peace; brothers, Mike Peace and Fred Peace; grandparents, Denver and Zelma Cooley, Fred and Cleora Peace. He is survived by his son Sean Peace; step-daughter Amanda Powell and step-son Daniel Powell; significant other Lynne Massengill; Sisters, Joy Peace Plaster and husband Mark Plaster and Pam Hopper of Knoxville; brother, Doug Miller and wife Lauren of Knoxville; and a host of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 28 from 4:00-6:00 at Schubert Funeral Home of Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with the graveside to follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell Peace.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darrell Denver Peace, of Kingston formerly of Wartburg, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

