Danny Joe Phillips, Oliver Springs

Danny Joe Phillips, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home after a long illness.
He was born into a large family to the late Charlie and Christine (Kennedy) Phillips and grew up in Devonia. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Albert and Charles Phillips;
Grandparents, Fletcher and Bessie Phillips and Harrison and Junnier Kennedy.
Danny is survived by his siblings, Sisters, Glenna, Shirley, Phyllis, Billie, and Linda;
Brothers, Irvin, Vernal, Avery, Don, Eugene, Albert, and Eddie;
And many nieces, nephews, and other family members, and good friends.
The family has chosen cremation with no services to be held.
