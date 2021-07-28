Danny Joe Phillips, Oliver Springs

Danny Joe Phillips, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home after a long illness.

He was born into a large family to the late Charlie and Christine (Kennedy) Phillips and grew up in Devonia. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Albert and Charles Phillips;

Grandparents, Fletcher and Bessie Phillips and Harrison and Junnier Kennedy.

Danny is survived by his siblings, Sisters, Glenna, Shirley, Phyllis, Billie, and Linda;

Brothers, Irvin, Vernal, Avery, Don, Eugene, Albert, and Eddie;

And many nieces, nephews, and other family members, and good friends.

The family has chosen cremation with no services to be held.

