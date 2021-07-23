Curtis W. Clary, Oak Ridge

Curtis W. Clary, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away July 22, 2021, at Alexander Guest House Senior Living. Curtis was of the Baptist Faith and a veteran of the US Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Clary, children, Mark, Debra, and Curtis Clary, Jr., as well as other relatives and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 2 pm Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Brian Scott officiating. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Curtis Wyman Clary please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

