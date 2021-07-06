Christopher Glen Nelson, Rocky Top

Christopher Glen Nelson age 35, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on July 4, 2021 at his residence. Christopher was born on September 14, 1985 to Donald and Debra Ann Seiber Nelson. Christopher was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed: Hiking, fishing, Camping and anything outdoors, he was also a computer wiz. Christopher is preceded in death by his Mother and Grandparents Bobby & Helen Nelson. He is survived by:

Father      Donnie Nelson & Wanda Graham      Lake City, TN

Brothers   Matt & Allison Nelson                         Oliver Springs, TN

                 Tony Seybert                                        Texas

                 Josh Graham                                      Rutledge, TN

Aunt          Janine & Lee Burris                              Lake City, TN

Cousins    Jason Burris, Heather Burris

A host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:30PM, Wednesday July 07, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:30PM, Wednesday July 07, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Friday, July 9, 2021 at 12 Noon at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN

