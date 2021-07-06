Charles Jones, Rockwood

Mr. Charles Jones, age 73 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28th, 2021, at his home in Rockwood. He was born on August 16th, 1947, in McCreary County, KY. He was a welder by trade and a woodworker in his spare time. He built beautiful furniture for his family and loved ones. He could fix anything he touched and loved to work with his hands. He is preceded in death by his father: Robert R. Jones; Mother: Mary E Jones; Brothers: Herman and Herbert Jones; Daughter: Connie Jones Darnell; and the love of his life: Betty Berry. He is survived by:

Daughters: Patricia Jones

Charla McInerney

Son-in-law: Patrick Darnell

Sister: Virginia McCarroll

Brothers: Howard Jones (Sherri)

Lloyd Jones (Barbara)

Grandkids: Stephanie Hollings Pierson (Alex)

Samantha Darnell Stephens

Chelsey McInerney Morris

Jessie Hollings Monteleone (Cepriana)

Brenton McInerney

Kevin Darnell

Ashley McInerney

And numerous great grandkids

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Graveside and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Jones.

