Cecil Minnie Russell Rogers, 90

Cecil Minnie Russell Rogers, age 90, passed away, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

Born March 7, 1931, in Roane County to Gypsie Viola Coker Russell and Logan Lewis Russell.

Cecil moved with her husband John Albert Rogers to Charlotte, N.C. late in 1959. She returned to TN in 2004 after the death of her husband.

Preceded in death by husband, John A Rogers; infant daughter, Sharon Kay Hall; parents: Logan and Gypsie Russell; sisters: Pauline Russell, Gracie (Arthur) Lively, Mazell (Jim) Lawson, Mabel (Everett) Cagley and Bobbie (Bob) Huckelby and by brothers: John T and Dillard Russell.

She is survived by half-sister, Carolyn Ladd of Indianapolis, In. and also by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Special thanks to caregivers, Cheryl and Shirley.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, July 10, 2021, between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held following the funeral at Ollis Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Rogers family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cecil Rogers, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

