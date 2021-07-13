Cathy Ridenour, Coalfield

Cathy Ridenour age 60, passed away July 12, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Richardson, and brothers, Jeffery Richardson and LeRoy Richardson

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rocky Ridenour; mother, Betty Jo Lawon; 3 children, Michael (Amanda) Ridenour, Darrell (Toshia) Ridenour, and Monica Bridges and former husband, Keith Bridges; grandchildren, Alura, Tori, Brenden, Jacob, Madlynne and Matthew; 2 brothers, Johnny (Brenda) Richardson and David Richardson; special niece and cousin, Nicole Ridenour and Hayley Ridenour and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 19, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Shawn Overton officiating. Interment is undecided at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cathy Ridenour.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cathy Ridenour, of Coalfield, TN, please visit our floral store.

