Carol Goddard, Oliver Springs

Carol Goddard, age 75, of Oliver Springs passed away July 25, 2021, at home and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Corrections.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Roy and Lula Nadine Gibson; brothers, Ronnie, Roger, and Danny Gibson.

She is survived by her brother, David, and wife Brenda Gibson; brother Bryan Gibson; she is survived by and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her son, Kevin Goddard and partner Lou Hidu, her daughter, Karen Foster, and husband, Jeff; grandson, Brandon and fiance’ Alisha and her sons, Lincoln and Noah; great-grandchildren, Emily and Addison Foster and their mother, Beth.

Carol loved her dogs and companions, Charlie and Bailey.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Petros Cemetery behind the Church of God in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol Lynn Goddard.

