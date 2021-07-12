Carlos Alberto Escobar Sr, Knoxville

Carlos Alberto Escobar Sr., age 53, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, July 9, 2021. Carlos was known as a family man and a loving father. He was a member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN. Carlos loved to worship Jesus. He loved to joke around and never met a stranger. He will be remembered as a loyal friend and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother Maria Morales, and his grandmother Edelmira Villalta Ramos.



He is survived by his wife, Muna Escobar of Knoxville, TN; his sons Carlos Jr., Matthew, and Jacob Escobar of Knoxville, TN; his daughters Angela and Emily Escobar of Knoxville, TN; his brothers Edgar Escobar of Knoxville, TN and Juan Escobar Jr. of California. He is also survived by his uncle who seemed more like a brother, Rafael Ramos of California.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark McCool officiating. Interment will be held at New Gray Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Online condolences can be made to the family on our website. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

