Burl Allen Jenkins, Harriman

Burl Allen Jenkins age 43 of Harriman, passed away suddenly on July 3, 2021. Burl was a longtime employee of Scandlyn Lumber Co. and a former employee of Maremont. He loved being a dad and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his father, Burl H. Jenkins, and 2 brothers. Survived by his companion of 27 years and mother of his children, Lisa Snow; sons, Carl and Zack Jenkins; mother, Ann Jenkins Garrett, several brothers, and sisters; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and James Snow along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on August 7, 2021, from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Roane County Park Cottage. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.

