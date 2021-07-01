Brett Edward Wilson, Knoxville

Brett Edward Wilson, age 21, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 26,

2021, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born January 12, 2000, in Knoxville, Tennessee and grew up

in Rockwood, attending Rockwood High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially

camping. Most of all, Brett loved his family, especially his two sons. He was a giving person, especially

unselfishly giving for his children. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Wilson.

Survivors include:

Sons:Bentley Wilson and Bryllon Wilson of Knoxville, TN

Father:James “Bubba” Wilson of Rockwood, TN

Mother:Susanna Hackler (Ricky) of Rockwood, TN

Sister:Shealynn Wilson Rockwood, TN

Brother:Brandon Wilson of Rockwood, TN

Grandparents:Larry Dale & Sandra Gallaher of Kingston, TN

Grace Spreacker of Dayton, TN

Niece:Amiyah Vestel

Aunts:Faith Wilson of Knoxville, TN

Rachel Johnson of Sinking Springs, PA

Uncle:Daniel Spreacker of Spring City, TN

And a host of cousins, other relative and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Evans

Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary with Pastor Ronnie Nickel officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday,

July 6, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is

available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of

Brett Edward Wilson.

