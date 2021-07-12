Brenda Isham, Harriman

Brenda Isham, age 78, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on March 15, 1943 in Harriman, Tennessee where she lived her entire life. She was a long-time member of South Harriman Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. She was preceded in death by her father Quince Russell, her mother Imogene Moore, stepfather James Moore, husband of 50 years Kenneth Isham, and sister Mary Francis “Pankey” Langley.

She is survived by her daughters: Kendra Inman and her husband Steve; and Dana Keaton and her husband Bobby. She is also survived by her grandson Levi Inman.

Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Edsel West officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Memorial Fund at South Harriman Baptist Church 626 Ruritan Road Harriman, TN. 37748.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Brenda Isham please visit our Sympathy Store.

