Bill McFarland, Rockwood

Bill McFarland, LUTCF, age 84 of Rockwood, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born on June 7th, 1937, in Spring City, TN. Bill was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a 1956 graduate of Spring City High School. Bill was a member and Past Master of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge #403 F.& A.M. and also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 57, Scottish Rite, and Alhambra Shrine. He was a State Farm Insurance agent for 56 years. Bill loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. He had a tradition at Christmas time of providing bicycles to children who didn’t’ have one. He was an active member of the Spring City Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his Father: Tom C. Swafford; Mother: Margaret Haun McFarland; Stepson: Chad Walker; Cousin: Joelene Haun; and Great-grandmother: Martha Elizabeth Parsons. He is survived by:

Wife: Mary McFarland of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Tom McFarland of Kingston, TN

Randy McFarland (Lesa) of Oak Ridge, TN

John McFarland of Lenoir City, TN

Stepson: Troy Walker of Maryland

Scott Walker of Oneida, TN

Grandchildren: Tommy McFarland, Christa Jane McFarland, Samuel McFarland, Evan McFarland, Kennedy McFarland, Ian McFarland, Seaven Walker, Bryant Walker, Cody Walker, Tristan Walker, Kaley Walker, and Dylan Walker

Great-Grandchildren: Isla Walker

Aunt: Norma Jean Haun

And a host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Masonic Service will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by the funeral service with Bro. Harold Newby officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bill McFarland, LUTCF.

