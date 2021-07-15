Benny Earl Phillips, Oliver Springs

Benny Earl Phillips, age 71 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 15, 1949 in the New River Community of Anderson County. At a young age, his mother taught him to play the guitar and although he could not read music, his talent was easily recognized. Benny, alongside his brothers, shared his God given talent in many churches throughout our area. He most recently played for the choir at Union Valley Baptist Church but was a longtime member of Rock Hill Baptist Church.

He worked in Iowa for several years in the steel mills and afterwards worked in New River as a Coal Miner. Benny was proud that he worked as a Coal Miner but was most proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of his world. He had an appreciation for nature and would spend much of his time watching the wildlife around him. He was a simple man who worked hard and was important to many people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Opal Phillips and sisters, Mary Christmas Liskie and Sarah Elizabeth Phillips “Lizzy.”

Survivors include his only daughter, Sheila Phillips Ruiz and her husband Mike; wife of 38 years, Shelley Andrews Phillips; brothers, Bobby Phillips and his wife Debra, Leonard Phillips and his wife Barbara Sue, Stanley Phillips and his companion Rhonda Payne; grandchildren, Adrianna Daugherty and her companion Trevor Smith, Bryanna Daugherty and her companion Ronnie Scott; great-grandchildren, Allison Grace Sexton, Sarah Marie Smith, and Ellie Rae Scott; many nieces, nephews, and friends who he loved dearly.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Mike Wankowski officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Phillips family. www.sharpfh.com.

