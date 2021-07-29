BBB TV-12 is Proud to Announce our 2021 OEB Law Game of the Week Schedule

Well, it’s now official, the 2021 OEB Law Game of the Week Schedule has been finalized and here are the games that we will broadcast in the upcoming high school football season. Aaron Harvey and Coach James “Hoot” Gibson will be back in the booth for another exciting season of High School Football.

On August 20th we will open the season on the road in Powell as the Mavericks of Anderson County will invade Panther country to take on Matt Lowe’s Powell Panthers. With the addition of the number one defensive lineman in the country this week, Walter Nolan, this game became even more interesting.

August 28th will see us at Blankenship Field to take on the Bearden Bulldogs for the first time since Y2K. Bruce Lussier was leading the Wildcats, while Bill Young was at the helm for Bearden. It ended in a 35-7 Oak Ridge Victory; will it be the same in 2021?

September 3rd we will get to see the new turf at Clinton City Field as we have the Oak Ridge Wildcats visiting the Clinton Dragons. Coach Darell Keith hopes that in his second season as the head coach of the Dragons will be the year that Clinton upends the Wildcats. Oak Ridge leads the series 47-12, but who knows, this is why they play the game and it will be our OEB Law Game of the Week.

September 10th, we make our first trip to Roane County as the Yellow Jackets of Kingston swarm into Rockwood to take on the Tigers at Civitan Field. Coach John Webb in his 26th season as head coach is searching for his first win over the Jackets since 2013 and add to 165 career wins as the head man at Rockwood. Coach Brian Pankey is now heading into his 9th season as head coach and holds a 7-1 record over the Tigers with that lone loss being a 20-19 Rockwood win in Pankey’s first season as head coach.

September 17th, sees us make a trip to South Knoxville for the Anderson County at South-Doyle game. Coach Davey Gillum, in his 13th season, takes his Mavericks into Cherokee country for the 2nd consecutive season. Clark Duncan leads the Panthers and also is in his 13th season. South-Doyle is a 5A school, while Anderson County is 4A. This should be a great game for the OEB Law Game of the Week.

September 24th, will be the 102nd meeting of the Rockwood Tigers and Harriman Blue Devils. This year’s matchup is at Wallace-Black Field. Coach Travis Tapp, 19th season, is looking to rebound after a rough COVID-19 season that saw them lose their last three games due to contact tracing and players with COVID. They finished 2020 with a 2-6 record.

October 1st, the Yellow Jackets of Coalfield will travel deep into the Emerald Forest south of the river, and take on the Green Wave of Midway. Coalfield coming off a trip to the semi-finals last season, but one in which they lost head coach Keith Henry, and Defensive Coordinator, Jared Henry, both to COVID-19. New head coach Benson Napier has huge shoes to fill. While Coach Ron Treadway returns for his 3rd season as coach and he returns All-state Quarterback Emitt Hegland and All-State Athlete, Caleb Goodman, for a total of 9 returning starters. While Coalfield returns their All-State lineman, Bryson Ridge and many more starters including Quarterback, Cole Hines. This game will be for playoff seeding.

October 8th, we’re back at the Emerald Forest as Harriman takes on Midway in a cross-county rivalry game, plus a huge Region game as well. (Region 2-1A)

October 15th, our first visit to Dr. Nat Sugarman field in Kingston will see the Yellow Jackets hosting a new district rival, the Signal Mountain Eagles. With Kingston’s move from District 2 to District 3, sees them add several new teams to the schedule. Signal Mountain was formed in 2008 and has 3 district titles (2010, 2012, 2013) to their name since being formed. Head Coach Josh Roberts, in his 5th season, is looking to improve on last year’s 4-5 record.

October 22nd, the BBB TV-12 crew heads to DJ Brittan field for the Coalfield at Oliver Springs matchup. There’s only 4 miles separating the two schools, and each team wants to beat the other more than any other game in the season. Coach Larry Green is returning for his 7th season as the head coach of the Bobcats, and they are coming off a Quarterfinal appearance the last 2 seasons. The Bobcats lead the all-time series against Coalfield 35-19-1. However, since 2006, Coalfield leads 11-3. But you can throw the records out in this game, it’s just a good old-fashioned rivalry that will be a great OEB Law Game of the Week.

October 29th, sees the Kingston Yellow Jackets hosting the Loudon Redskins for what very well could be for the Region 3 – 3A title. Loudon’s head coach, Jeff Harig is entering season number 18 and is coming off a great season that saw them finish 2nd in Region 3 behind Red Bank, who also gave Loudon their only 2 losses on the season finishing 10-2. Kingston and Loudon may be a new Region Rival this year, but the two teams have met 75 other times and has been region foes several times before. Loudon leads this series 41-31-3. There’s no better way to end the OEB Law Game of the Week season, than with this great matchup.

So, there’s a look at the 2021 OEB Law Game of the Week schedule. We hope you’re as excited about this schedule as we are.

All the action kicks off on BBB TV-12 on Friday, August 20th with a 6:30pm pre-game, and a 7pm kick-off. All Knox County schools are kicking off their games at 7pm this season, so that means we will have two games with 7pm kickoffs this season. (AC at Powell, AC at South-Doyle).

Please be sure to thank our sponsors who pay for us to be able to do these games for you. They need your business, but at the least, call and thank them for giving us the opportunity to broadcast these great high school games.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

