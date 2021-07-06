Barbara Ann Davies McHugh, Rocky Top

Barbara Ann Davies McHugh, age 82, of Rocky Top, passed away July 3, 2021. She was born April 12, 1939, to Morgan and Anna Davies in Tuscarora, PA. Barbara attended Tamaqua High School and read every book in the library before she graduated to go to business school. She married John C. McHugh on August 15, 1959. They had three daughters, Susan McHugh Wojnar, LuAnn McHugh Verzinskie (Scott), Ann McHugh Delmedico (William). She taught her daughters to be independent, kind ladies. Barbara was known as “Gran” to her five grandchildren that she lovingly adored, Kaitlin, Adam, Ryan, Katherine and Anthony. Nora Greene and Mathew McAvoy are her two dearest friends. They looked out for each other and are part of her family.

Barbara always had a dog or cat next to her or on her lap. She was connected to nature, animals, art, and was deeply spiritual. Her love of cooking and baking was sparked by the time she spent with her beloved grandmother. She took joy in sharing this love with friends and family. Gardening was another of her passions, even during her most physically difficult times. This past spring she was determined to grow cabbage and tomatoes and she did! Barbara was sternly stubborn to the point of humor. She was tough and determined. She wanted to be with us until her pacemaker expired 10 years from now, but her body was tired. She helped so many people in AA during her 32 years of sobriety and she will continue to do so in spirit. If you get a whack on the back of the head it’s probably Barbara letting you know to listen up or just her way of saying hello from the other side.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Ridge Art Center, 201 Badger Avenue

Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will receive friends 4:30-5 pm, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of her life will follow at 5 pm. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Oak Ridge Art Center at 6 pm. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

