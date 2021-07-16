Anna Mary Meyer, formerly of Oak Ridge

Anna Mary Meyer, age 84, formerly of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on July 5, 2021. Anna Mary was born in Oklahoma on Dec 16, 1936, the daughter of George and Mary Metzel. She graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1958 with a degree in religious education. Anna Mary and Edgar Meyer Sr. were married on February 14, 1960. The family lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Knoxville, TN; and ultimately moved to Oak Ridge, TN.



Anna Mary served her community for many years in various roles. She directed preschool programs, worked at Contact Care Line, and taught adult literacy classes. She also worked with Lutheran Social Services and served on a refugee resettlement committee with Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a member for over forty years.

Anna Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She especially enjoyed watching her musical family members perform. Her loved ones will miss her birthday soup parties, attending musical theater performances together, and her encouraging spirit.



She is survived by her children, Edgar Meyer and Connie Heard of Nashville, TN; Clara Olsen of Asheville, NC; Carolyn Cavanaugh of Warroad, MN; as well as 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; and her brother George.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 131 W. Gettysburg Ave, Oak Ridge with the Funeral Service following at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1501 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge at 3 PM Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the Garden of meditation.

