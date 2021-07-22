Anna Lou Lawson, Rocky Top

Anna Lou Lawson age 67, of Rocky Top, passed away on July 19, 2021, at UT Medical Center of Knoxville. She was born to Eugene Lyle Miller and Lois Lucille Martin. Anna was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved flower arranging, crafts, and being around kids. She is preceded in death by her Father Eugene Miller, Mother & Step Father Lucille & Claude Smith, son Jared Seth Lawson, sister Ella Jean Miller. She is survived by:
Husband Vic Lawson Lake City
Brothers Mitch Miller & Denise Lenoir City
Frank Miller Lake City
Lynn Miller Lake City
Lee Miller Lake City
Life long friend Rita Duff Clinton
special friends Matthew, Ronda, & Will Fritts Clinton
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral Service: 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Garvin Walls officiating.
Interment: ___________, Friday July 23, 2021 at the Ollis Cemetery in Harriman, TN.
