Angela Faye England Yates, Ten Mile

Angela Faye England Yates, age 58, of Ten Mile, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter.  She was born May 6, 1963, in Sweetwater.  Angela was a member of Ten Mile Holiness Church.  She enjoyed doing crafts, painting, sewing and loved being outdoors.  She also loved the water.  Some of her favorite times were those spent with her kids and grandkids. Preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Jewell Letner England.  Angela was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

SURVIVORS

Father                        James “Cotton” England & wife, Judy of Decatur

Daughter                   Lacey Daniels & husband, Jesse of Ten Mile

Son                             Buck Yates & wife, Tia of Ten Mile

Grandchildren         Jacob “Jake” Yates, Bailey Yates, Lexi Daniels

                                  Kylie Yates, Paisley Yates, Huntleigh Yates

Sister                       Cindy Galyon & husband, Barry of Ten Mile

Brother                   Tim England & wife, Mary of Ten Mile

Half-sister              Claudia Daniels of Ten Mile

Father of her Children        Starlin Yates of Ten Mile

Several aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, and a host of friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating.  Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery should meet at Fraker Funeral Home, 10:00 am, Friday. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

