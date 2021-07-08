Anderson County Fair Starts Monday, July 12th – 17th

You’ve seen the Fair Commitee chairs here on BBB TV-12 talking about it and now it’s almost here…The Anderson County Fair will celebrate its 132nd year of providing the “Best 6 Days of Summer” when the gates open on the 2021 edition on Monday, July 12th.

Held at the Fairgrounds in Clinton, the Fair will run from the 12th through Saturday, July 17th, with gates opening each night at 5 pm. General admission tickets to the Fair are $5, and kids under six years old always get in for free. This year, five of the six nights of the Anderson County Fair features free admission to kids 15 years old and younger, with the exception of Friday the 16th. A season pass that grants you admission to the Fair each night is only $20 and each night, the price for an armband to enjoy the rides is also $20.

Gates open each night at 5 pm, along with the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo, and the rides on the James Gang Amusements Midway open at 6 pm nightly. Other nightly events include two cash giveaways and the 7 pm Tractor Parade of Power.

