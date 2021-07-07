Anderson County Fair history given to archives

Book to be on display at fair

CLINTON – An historical record of the Anderson County Fair and Stock Association, dating back to August 24, 1889, has been given to the county’s Archives and Records Department.

Mick Wiest, a founding member and executive director of the Oak Ridge Heritage & Preservation Association, recently brought the Fair history book to the Archives at the Anderson County Courthouse. The book will be on display at next week’s Anderson County Fair.

“The fact that this book is in as good condition as it is, is astonishing,” Anderson County Archivist Zach Foster said of the leather-bound book. “It’s been preserved incredibly well,” he said.

The book includes the hand-written bylaws, rules and regulations of the Anderson County Fair and Stock Association, and a list of local families – Irwin, Cross, Massengill and McKamey, to name a few – who contributed financially to the inaugural county fair.

“We are so thankful for Mr. Wiest’s contribution of this historical gem to the Archives, and are very excited to put the book on display during the Fair,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Foster, who was hired in March 2021 as county archivist, created an Anderson County Archives page on Facebook this spring as a way to inform Facebook users about the county archives and the local history that is kept there. He regularly provides brief posts and photos pertaining to the history of Anderson County and the local area on the social media page.

“Zach featured the county fair book on social media, but we hope that seeing the historical book in person will inspire folks in our community,” Mayor Frank added. “Zach does a wonderful job showcasing the history of our county, and I hope our citizens take time to follow the Archives page or visit the website often!”

The Anderson County Fair was first established in 1889. The Fair will celebrate its 132nd year for the “Best Six Days of Summer” from July 12 – 17 at the Anderson County Fairgrounds, 218 Nave Street, in Clinton. For more information visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com. To learn about Anderson County’s history, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/andersoncountytnarchives on Facebook or visit the website at www.andersoncountyarchives.com.

