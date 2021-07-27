Alice Blanton Clark, Rockwood

Alice Blanton Clark, age 66 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 25th, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on June 23rd, 1955, in Rockwood, TN to Martin and Helen Blanton. She wholeheartedly loved people and had a caring heart, living a selfless life and showing love to everyone she met. She loved her church, Bible Baptist Church, in Harriman, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents: Martin Blanton and Helen Blanton; and her late husband: Charlie Clark. She is survived by:

Daughter: Jennifer Collins (Chad)

Stepdaughters: Missy Mathis

Chrissy Massengill

Leslie Clark

Grandchildren: Kristin Hobbs

Taylor Cochran

Great-Grandchildren: Tucker Hobbs

Dallas Hobbs

Sister: Jane Morgan

Brother: Buddy Blanton

And several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Glenn Leffew officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Thursday, July 29th, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Alice Blanton Clark.

