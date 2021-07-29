Ailene Goldberg Tidwell Ferguson, Kingston

Ailene Goldberg Tidwell Ferguson age 85 of Kingston passed away July 27, 2021, at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ailene was of the Baptist faith, a Christian woman who exemplified the role of servant to others and lived by example. Retired from Harriman Utility Board she was able to travel worldwide and experienced life to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Eva Goldberg, brothers, Larry and Leroy Goldberg, her loving husband William T. (Bill) Ferguson, two stepsons; David and Tom Ferguson.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Brian) Lane of Longview, TX, sons; Terry (Renae) Tidwell of Mt. Juliet, TN, Tony Tidwell of Harriman, TN, sisters; Wilma Jean Reed of Trussville, AL, Willadeen (Bill) Brooks of Mt. Juliet, TN, brother Bob (Judy) Goldberg of Oliver Springs, TN., special sister-in-law Madge McCartha of Coral Springs, FL, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Bill Brooks officiating. Burial Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ferguson Family.

