2 arrested after crashing stolen truck into vehicle on S. Illinois Avenue, leaving scene

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 26, 2021) – Two people are in custody after leaving the scene of a crash in a stolen vehicle in Oak Ridge Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m., Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) officers attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck on South Illinois Avenue at Tulsa Road. The driver of the pickup truck began to flee, and officers discontinued the attempted traffic stop.

The pickup truck continued south driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue at South Rutgers Avenue. One tire blew out and the pickup truck continued driving on the remaining three tires towards Edgemoor Road.

Officers located the vehicle on Edgemoor Road a short time later. The pair exited the pickup and tried to run from law enforcement. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracking unit arrived to assist ORPD and both the male driver and female passenger were in custody by 2:08 p.m.

Cody Mashburn, 29, of Clinton, was driving the pickup truck. He faces charges including motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of the accident. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Angellina A. Alcaraz, 24, of Powell, (correction from earlier reported name of Gonzales) was the passenger in the pickup. She faces charges for drug violations and misdemeanor evading arrest. We do not have a mugshot of Alcaraz.

Both Mashburn and Alcaraz were booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was hit were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Age: 29

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

Intake Date: 07/26/2021 04:10 PM

City: CLINTON

Arrested By: OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charge Bond THEFT $2,500 – $10,000 0 EVADING ARREST 0 LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT 0 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE (DUI) 0 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 0 EVADING ARREST 0 RECKLESS DRIVING 0

