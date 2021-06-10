Yager elected chairman of TACIR

State Senator Ken Yager has been elected as Chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group is made up of public officials from state, county, and municipal governments as well as two private citizens and two members of the executive branch.

As we reported Monday, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank has been named to the Advisory Commission as a representative of the Tennessee Development District Association (TDDA).

Since 1978, TACIR has served as a forum for the discussion and resolution of intergovernmental problems by providing “high-quality research support to state and local government officials in order to improve government effectiveness in Tennessee”, according to the release. In recent years, TACIR has provided significant research that helped formulate public policy on broadband expansion, education financing, public infrastructure, annexation, and taxation.

