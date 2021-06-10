Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 10 Views

State Senator Ken Yager has been elected as Chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group is made up of public officials from state, county, and municipal governments as well as two private citizens and two members of the executive branch.

As we reported Monday, Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank has been named to the Advisory Commission as a representative of the Tennessee Development District Association (TDDA).

Since 1978, TACIR has served as a forum for the discussion and resolution of intergovernmental problems by providing “high-quality research support to state and local government officials in order to improve government effectiveness in Tennessee”, according to the release. In recent years, TACIR has provided significant research that helped formulate public policy on broadband expansion, education financing, public infrastructure, annexation, and taxation.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UPDATED: REPORT NOW IN, TUESDAY’S T-BONE CRASH IN ROCKWOOD

We now have the names of the drivers in Tuesday afternoons T-bone Crash in Rockwood …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: