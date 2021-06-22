William T. Zeveney Sr, Kingston

Mr. William T. Zeveney, Sr. of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on June 16th, 2021. He was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Zeveney, his parents, Stanley Walter and Sarah Jean Furness Zeveney, his brothers, Stanley Zeveney and John D. Zeveney, his sisters, Dian Joy Reeves, Nadia Claire Caley and Sondra Lynn Brunner. He is survived by:
Sons: William T. Zeveney, Jr. of Utah
David T. Zeveney of New Jersey
Michael T. Zeveney of Utah
Three grandchildren: Matthew, Nikki and Shawn
Sisters: Jacqueline Shonk of Farragut/Knoxville, Tennessee
Cynthia Petruska of Kingston, Tennessee
Brothers: James H. Zeveney of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
David G. Zeveney of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania
Special Family Friend: Angela Yelton Pfeifle
Funeral services were held at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey. Graveside and interment service was held at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum in Holmdel, New Jersey. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee was in charge of local arrangements and served the family of Mr. William T. Zeveney, Jr.