William T. Zeveney Sr, Kingston

Mr. William T. Zeveney, Sr. of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on June 16th, 2021. He was a member of Good Shepherd Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.  He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Zeveney, his parents, Stanley Walter and Sarah Jean Furness Zeveney, his brothers, Stanley Zeveney and John D. Zeveney, his sisters, Dian Joy Reeves, Nadia Claire Caley and Sondra Lynn Brunner.  He is survived by:

Sons:               William T. Zeveney, Jr. of Utah

David T. Zeveney of New Jersey

Michael T. Zeveney of Utah

Three grandchildren: Matthew, Nikki and Shawn

Sisters:            Jacqueline Shonk of Farragut/Knoxville, Tennessee

Cynthia Petruska of Kingston, Tennessee

Brothers:         James H. Zeveney of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

David G. Zeveney of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania

Special Family Friend: Angela Yelton Pfeifle

Funeral services were held at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey.  Graveside and interment service was held at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum in Holmdel, New Jersey. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee was in charge of local arrangements and served the family of Mr. William T. Zeveney, Jr.

