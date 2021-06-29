William H. “Sonny” Longmire, LaFollette

William H. “Sonny” Longmire, age 79 of LaFollette in the Coolidge community passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on December 1, 1941 to the late William Luther and Betty Trammell Longmire in LaFollette. He married his late wife, Goldie “Jean” Sweat Longmire on December 17, 1965. Sonny pastored several churches in the area: Morley Baptist Church, Carr’s Chapel Baptist Church, East Jacksboro Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Elk Valley where he and his wife made an impact for Christ in the lives of many people. When he wasn’t pastoring he was faithful to his home church, Coolidge First Baptist Church, where he had many lifelong friends and family. In addition to pastoring Sonny worked for many years at Prater’s Chevrolet and then for the Tennessee Department of Transportation at the state garage. He enjoyed going to car shows. He also liked to mow and work with his grandchildren in his firewood. Sonny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family. His greatest legacy is his devotion to Christ and instilling those values in his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by: children, Amy Leach and husband Roger, William Todd Longmire and wife Stacy; grandchildren, Caleb (Margo), Ethan, Hannah, Brett, Jody, and Cooper; many beloved cousins; and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Coolidge First Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6-8pm with the funeral at 8pm with Pastor Chuck Kohlmeyer, Pastor Roger Leach & Rev. Ethan Leach officiating. Graveside services will be at Longmire Cemetery on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10am with Randy Hammac, Danny Hammac, Roger Hammac, David Longmire, Jess Longmire, Fred Longmire, and Dennis Longmire serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coolidge First Baptist Church Building Fund, at P.O. Box 504, Lafollette, TN 37766. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

