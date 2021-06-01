William Crowder, Knoxville

William Crowder, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional. Throughout out his life he enjoyed riding in his jeep and going out on his boat, fishing, and hunting.  He was preceded in death by his parents, William Crowder II & Mary Crowder; brothers, Wesley Boone Crowder and Donald Crowder.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Crowder; son, William Crowder; daughter, Cande Williams; granddaughter, Mercedes Williams; grandson, Aaron Williams; sister, Gloria; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

