Waylon Gentry, Clinton

Waylon Gentry, age 51, of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Waylon will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. He loved everyone. Waylon was an enthusiast of cars and trucks, and he also collected antiques of all kinds. He loved to be outside and particularly loved to fish.

He is survived by his father, Dale Gentry; his mother, Glenda Shields; his wife, Kim Gentry of Clinton; his step-son Brycen Ribordy and wife Janice of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Blake Friend of Arizona; his brother Jason Gentry and wife Dawn of Missouri; sisters, Teresa (Barack) Shields of Arizona, and Lisa (Gary) Smalley of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dixie Ribordy, Janie Ribordy, Tommy Strickland, Bryan Lefever, Robert Lefever; great grandchildren, Blake Lefever and Evelyn Strickland.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. Interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton directly after the funeral service. Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Waylon Gentry, please visit Tribute Store

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

