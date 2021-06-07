Wanda Ruth Vann Justice, Lafollette (formerly Oliver Springs)

Wanda Ruth Vann Justice, age 81, a resident of Lafollette went home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, P.J. at her home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Mrs. Justice was born January 10, 1940, in Oliver Springs, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Beechfork Holiness church.

Wanda enjoyed quilting, ceramics, puzzles, games, bargain hunting, but most of all she loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Rommie Vann Sr. and Zella Vann; her husband, Quinton Paul “PJ” Justice; by several brothers and sisters and by a daughter-in-law, Missy Justice.

Wanda is survived by children: Quinton Justice of Lafollette, Resa Justice of Clinton, Darrell Justice and wife, Rene’ of Oliver Springs, Tony Justice and wife, Vivian of Murfreesboro, Brent Justice and wife, Angie of Lafollette; by grandson, Zachary Justice; by a brother, Donald Ray Vann and wife, Patsy; by sisters, Addie Lou Liles and Peggy Sexton; by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by special friends: Brenda Larkin, Bobbie Bunch, and Tom Jeffries.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, June 6, 2021, between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Beechfork Holiness Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm at the Church. Burial and graveside services will follow the funeral at the Brasler Family Cemetery in Beechfork. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN is proudly serving the Justice family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda Ruth Vann Justice, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

