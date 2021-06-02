Vikki Leona Ward Sandlin, Wartburg

Vikki Leona Ward Sandlin, 47, of Wartburg, Tennessee passed away May 30, 2021.

She is proceeded in death by grandmother, Minnie White “Granny” and son, Michael Bradshaw.

She is survived by her parents, Kathryn Ward, Jerry Ward and stepmother Barb. Her children, Kristin Scarborough, Tyler Scarborough (and wife Hannah), Emily Freytag (and husband Cory), Mandi Lee, and stepdaughters Sara and Erica. Grandchildren Amelia Kyler & John Sawyer Scarborough. Sisters Cheryl Lane (husband Dusty), Bobbi (Scott) McBroom, Holly and Laura Ward, nieces, and nephews Whitney Dyer (Shane), Lindsay Blalock (Cody) and Jordan Lane. There are also many cousins, relatives, and friends Vikki loved dearly that were not mentioned.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vikki Leona Ward Sandlin.

