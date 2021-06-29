UT System Launches Search for UTHSC Chancellor

KNOXVILLE—The University of Tennessee System has launched the search for the next chancellor of the UT Health Science Center (UTHSC).



Current UTHSC Chancellor Steve Schwab announced his retirement on June 1. He plans to serve until June 30, 2022, or until a successor is on board.



“The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is well positioned for the future,” said UT President Randy Boyd. “I am excited to find a generational leader who can build on this momentum as we look to increase our talent development for the state of Tennessee and grow our research endeavors.”



The UT Board of Trustees approved the search process, timeline and search committee for the position on June 25. Boyd met with the committee today to discuss the desired skills, qualifications and experience for the position.



The UTHSC chancellor serves as a member of the UT System leadership team, reporting directly to the University president, and as chief academic and administrative officer of the Health Science Center campus. The successful candidate will possess a demonstrated commitment to UTHSC’s mission to improve the health and well-being of Tennesseans and the global community by fostering integrated, collaborative and inclusive education, research, scientific discovery, clinical care and public service. The candidate will have the experience and a clear vision to grow extramural federal, state, philanthropic and industry support for research and academic programs and will have experience working with clinical partners to build collaborative and high-quality clinical practice and training programs as well as the ability to advance interprofessional practice, educational and research programs.



The search committee is chaired by Bill Rhodes, member of the UT Board of Trustees. The committee includes members of faculty, staff, student and alumni communities:

Marie Chisholm-Burns, UTHSC dean of the College of Pharmacy

Jacquelyne Cotton, UTHSC executive administrative aide in the Office of Finance

Samuel Dagogo-Jack, UTHSC professor of medicine, director of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, A.C. Mullins Chair in Translational Research

Sonali Demla, UTHSC Student Government Association president and dentistry student

Joseph Landsman, president and chief executive officer of the University of Tennessee Medical Center

Wendy Likes, UTHSC dean of the College of Nursing

Stacey Patterson, UT System vice president for research, outreach and economic development

Donde Plowman, UT Knoxville chancellor

Cynthia Russell, UTHSC interim vice chancellor of academic, faculty and student affairs

Phil Wenk, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Tennessee, chair of the UTHSC Advisory Board and chair of the UT Foundation Board of Directors

Cord Williams, UTHSC information technology analyst

A search website has been established that provides a job description, timeline and outlines the qualities and characteristics for the next leader of UTHSC. UT will use the search firm WittKieffer in partnership with its own executive recruitment team to identify candidates for the position. WittKieffer has more than 50 years of experience in placing high-level executives in the fields of higher education, health care, non-profits and others.



WittKieffer partners will conduct stakeholder listening sessions in mid-July to solicit input from various stakeholders.



Once a finalist is selected, UT will make a broad announcement and post his or her resume to the search website.



Interested individuals should apply using the search website.



The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT system manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 50,000 students statewide; produces about 11,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 400,000 alumni around the world.

