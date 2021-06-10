UPDATED: REPORT NOW IN, TUESDAY’S T-BONE CRASH IN ROCKWOOD

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

We now have the names of the drivers in Tuesday afternoons T-bone Crash in Rockwood at Tedder Street and North Gateway in Rockwood which sent three to the hospital. As you can see from our video both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. Rockwood police and Fire assisted in caring for the patients before transporting them to the hospital. The RPD report states that a black SUV driven by 20-year-old Allison Turnbill from
Rockwood, according to the report, turned onto Tedder Street from the north bound lanes of Gateway Avenue, in front of a southbound silver Toyota driven by 75-year-old Charlotte Marlowe from Harriman. Marlowe was injured but Turnbill was not. Two other passengers, one in each car, were transported along with Marlow to Roane Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Turnbill, according to the report was cited for failure to yield. Traffic at the location was down to one lane southbound and Tedder St. was closed for the duration of the
investigation and clean-up. Also, just before noon today a two-vehicle wreck happened in downtown Rockwood at the intersection of Front Street and Rockwood Street where a car hit a building. Fortunately, there were no injuries in that accident, and we will have more on this on tomorrow’s newscast.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TWRA offering grants for stream clean-up, planting projects

(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing the availability of grant dollars to assist …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: