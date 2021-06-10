UPDATED: REPORT NOW IN, TUESDAY’S T-BONE CRASH IN ROCKWOOD

We now have the names of the drivers in Tuesday afternoons T-bone Crash in Rockwood at Tedder Street and North Gateway in Rockwood which sent three to the hospital. As you can see from our video both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. Rockwood police and Fire assisted in caring for the patients before transporting them to the hospital. The RPD report states that a black SUV driven by 20-year-old Allison Turnbill from

Rockwood, according to the report, turned onto Tedder Street from the north bound lanes of Gateway Avenue, in front of a southbound silver Toyota driven by 75-year-old Charlotte Marlowe from Harriman. Marlowe was injured but Turnbill was not. Two other passengers, one in each car, were transported along with Marlow to Roane Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Turnbill, according to the report was cited for failure to yield. Traffic at the location was down to one lane southbound and Tedder St. was closed for the duration of the

investigation and clean-up. Also, just before noon today a two-vehicle wreck happened in downtown Rockwood at the intersection of Front Street and Rockwood Street where a car hit a building. Fortunately, there were no injuries in that accident, and we will have more on this on tomorrow’s newscast.

