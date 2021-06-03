UPDATE ON ROANE COUNTY DEPUTY INVOLVED IN REAR END COLLISSION

A Roane County deputy escaped serious injuries late last night in Rockwood. Darrell Phillips was stopped at the traffic light on North Gateway Avenue at Strang Street when a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Nicholas Hart of Oneida struck his Dodge Charger patrol cruiser from behind sending it across the intersection. Sheriff Jack Stockton said Phillips went to the hospital to be checked out but was later released. Hart was not hurt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol cited Hart for improper following, failure to exercise due care and using a cell phone without the hands free option.

