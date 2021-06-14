UNDECLARED ALLERGEN PROMPTS COOKIE RECALL

Brad Jones 7 hours ago

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is alerting consumers to a recall of chocolate chip cookies.

An undeclared allergen was discovered during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger store in Sevierville, Tenn. The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence of dairy. Dairy is an allergen and was not declared on the product packaging.

The Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies 6-ounce package was distributed by Too Good Gourmet. of Lorenzo, Calif. and is identified with the best by date of Nov. 17, 2021 and UPC 11110-05278.

Random food sample collection by CIS inspectors and analysis by lab technicians is a primary way the Department of Agriculture protects consumer health. Since July 1, 2020, CIS staff have inspected 11,649 retail food stores statewide. Laboratory staff performed approximately 1,100 tests for pathogens, allergens, and other contaminants on 550 human food samples during that same period.

The CIS Technical Services Lab increased its scope of accreditation with their annual International Organization for Standardization (ISO)17025 assessment in 2020, demonstrating the laboratory’s commitment to the highest standards, technical competence, and continual improvement. The successful accreditation, along with the partnership with the nationally integrated food safety network developed through the FDA, positions Tennessee as a leader in food safety.

So far, TDA has not received reports that the plant-based chocolate chip cookies have caused illness but wants consumers to be aware of the dairy allergen. FDA works with food manufacturers to recall their products from the marketplace when the products are mislabeled or when the food may present a health hazard.

