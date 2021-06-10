TWRA offering grants for stream clean-up, planting projects

(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with stream clean-up projects and planting projects during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for the program is June 30, 2021. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2022.

The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves, and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.

Contact TWRA’s Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by email at [email protected] with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection Biologist at the TWRA regional offices listed: Email: [email protected]

