Two Indicted for Second-Degree Murder

Dudley Evans 9 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

A grand jury in Roane County indicted 21-year-old Casey Lee Ridenour and 33-year-old Samuel Lee Cook for second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The charges stem from an incident last December after the body of 37-year-old Aaron Reed Brown of the Daysville community was found in the Little Emory River. Authorities say the victim had a seat belt wrapped around his neck. Court documents indicate Ridenour and Cook placed Brown in the river in an attempt to dispose of his body and fled the scene.

Casey Lee Ridenour

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorBLN
Weight154
Height5 11
Admit Date12-10-2020
Admit Time7:33 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Second Degree Murder12-10-2020Criminal Court Wicks $500,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks $10,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks  No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Samuel Lee Cook

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight160
Height5 06
Admit Date12-11-2020
Admit Time11:44 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Second Degree Murder12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021$500,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021$10,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021 Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole12-11-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021 No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)12-17-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021$5,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole02-08-2021General Sessions Stevens11-19-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole02-08-2021General Sessions Stevens11-19-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole02-08-2021General Sessions Stevens11-19-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Violation Of Probation/Parole02-08-2021General Sessions Stevens11-19-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Vandalism Up To $100004-15-2021General Sessions Stevens11-19-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-19-2021$10,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Man’s Body Found in Norris Lake – Foul Play Not Suspected

A 35-year-old Campbell County man described as homeless was found dead in Norris Lake early …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: