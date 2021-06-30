Two Indicted for Second-Degree Murder

A grand jury in Roane County indicted 21-year-old Casey Lee Ridenour and 33-year-old Samuel Lee Cook for second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The charges stem from an incident last December after the body of 37-year-old Aaron Reed Brown of the Daysville community was found in the Little Emory River. Authorities say the victim had a seat belt wrapped around his neck. Court documents indicate Ridenour and Cook placed Brown in the river in an attempt to dispose of his body and fled the scene.
Casey Lee Ridenour
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BLU
|Hair Color
|BLN
|Weight
|154
|Height
|5 11
|Admit Date
|12-10-2020
|Admit Time
|7:33 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Second Degree Murder
|12-10-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|$500,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|$10,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|No Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
Samuel Lee Cook
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|160
|Height
|5 06
|Admit Date
|12-11-2020
|Admit Time
|11:44 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Second Degree Murder
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|$500,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|$10,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|12-11-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|No Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)
|12-17-2020
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|$5,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-19-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-19-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-19-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Violation Of Probation/Parole
|02-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-19-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Vandalism Up To $1000
|04-15-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|11-19-2021
|$1,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000
|Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange
|06-23-2021
|Criminal Court Wicks
|11-19-2021
|$10,000.00
|Bail Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000