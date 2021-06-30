Two Indicted for Second-Degree Murder

A grand jury in Roane County indicted 21-year-old Casey Lee Ridenour and 33-year-old Samuel Lee Cook for second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The charges stem from an incident last December after the body of 37-year-old Aaron Reed Brown of the Daysville community was found in the Little Emory River. Authorities say the victim had a seat belt wrapped around his neck. Court documents indicate Ridenour and Cook placed Brown in the river in an attempt to dispose of his body and fled the scene.

Casey Lee Ridenour

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BLN Weight 154 Height 5 11 Admit Date 12-10-2020 Admit Time 7:33 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Second Degree Murder 12-10-2020 Criminal Court Wicks $500,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Abuse of corpse or sale or purchase of buried human skeletal remains 12-11-2020 Criminal Court Wicks $10,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Violation Of Probation/Parole 12-11-2020 Criminal Court Wicks No Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Samuel Lee Cook

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BRO Weight 160 Height 5 06 Admit Date 12-11-2020 Admit Time 11:44 PM Confining Agency Roane

