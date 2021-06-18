Two in Custody after two Stolen Vehicles and a Pursuit

The Oliver Springs Police Department along with Morgan County Deputies and the Oak Ridge Police Department arrested two people out of South Carolina earlier today. The male driver, who has not been positively Identified yet, was driving a Dodge Journey stolen out of South Carolina, but had stolen Tennessee plates on it, stopped at Pro Service Motorsports in Oliver Springs inside the Morgan County portion, and stole a Chevy Truck leaving the Dodge Journey behind.

Also leaving behind his female passenger, Cheri McKelldon Hudson. She was arrested by the OSPD and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The owner of the Truck contacted On-Star and they disabled the vehicle which was on Landrum Hill Road in Lancing. The male was able to leave the scene and catch a ride back to Oliver Springs. The ride dropped him off back at Pro Service Motorsports where he was able to steal the Dodge Journey once again.

The OSPD began a pursuit with the driver which made it into Oak Ridge on Illinois Avenue where the ORPD was able to deploy spike strips and they were able to finally get the driver to stop in an old parking lot on Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Hudson is facing charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, while the male will face numerous charges in Morgan County and Anderson County. He will be charged with stealing three vehicles, a felony pursuit charge, among other charges from OSPD and Morgan County, and ORPD told us that he will face hit and run charges from them.

They are still interviewing the subjects at this time, and we will try to update this story as quickly as we can and update it with the name of the male subject. Currently the name he has given was James Morgan, but they have been unable to verify his identity.

