TSSAA Board of Control to meet in Murfreesboro

Brad Jones

Annual summer meeting will take place over multiple days

June 3, 2021

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro for a two-day meeting beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. The Board will reconvene on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

More than 40 items are on the Board’s annual summer meeting agenda, but one item that appears on the agenda multiple times is the request for membership by numerous schools. A total of nine schools are requesting membership in the association, all of which are virtual schools.

COVID-19 and its effects on high school athletics continues to be a topic of discussion. The Board will discuss numerous items regarding the pandemic and how the association operates including the conducting of rules meetings, administrators’ meetings, and regional meetings. COVID-19 and the attendance restrictions forced the use of a digital ticket platform throughout the 2020-21 school year. Plans to continue using this platform in the future will be discussed.

Multiple items related to the sport of bowling will be discussed by the Board including site selection for the state tournament and proposed rule changes regarding the competition format and the calendar.

The Tennessee Titans are providing grant money for TSSAA to help schools start Girls’ Flag Football teams. Williamson County Schools will pilot the program in the Spring of 2022.

Financial reports for the winter sports of basketball and wrestling will be presented to the Board for approval as well as the reports of the annual Athletic Director’s and Cheer Coach’s Conferences.

The agenda for the meeting is linked below.

Board of Control Agenda (June 8-9, 2021) (PDF)

