A tractor trailer crashed last night just before midnight at the infamous 341 eastbound mile marker on I-40. The driver was transported to the area hospital to be checked out for an arm fracture, but escaped serious injuries. His truck slid into a rock wall and concrete wall underneath the old airport road overpass. The cargo was not spilled but the trucks motor oil had to be dried up off the rain slickened roadway. West Roane County Midtown and HAZMAT responded to assist in the crash.
Tractor trailer crash on Rockwood mountain midnight last night
A tractor trailer crashed last night just before midnight at the infamous 341 eastbound mile marker on I-40. The driver was transported to the area hospital to be checked out for an arm fracture, but escaped serious injuries. His truck slid into a rock wall and concrete wall underneath the old airport road overpass. The cargo was not spilled but the trucks motor oil had to be dried up off the rain slickened roadway. West Roane County Midtown and HAZMAT responded to assist in the crash.