Tommy Hugh Justice, 85

Tommy Hugh Justice, age 85, went to his heavenly home on June 21, 2021.

He was born on January 2, 1936. Tommy had been a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for 46 years and served as a Deacon for many years. He worked at the K-25, Y-12, then ORNL plants as a Carpenter Foreman for Rust Engineering for 30 years.

He is survived by wife, Peggy Justice; daughters, Jenny Edwards and Dee Dee (Nathan) Holmes; son, Derek (Michele) Goodman; step-son, Darrell (Crystal) Borum; grandchildren, Amanda McKnight, Logan (Kelli) Holmes, Ashley Edwards, Sydney Goodman, Kendal Goodman, Jamine Crowe and Charlie Crowe; great-grandchildren, Orion McKnight, Liam Holmes, and Wyatt Carter; sisters, Elnora Justice and Reba Lou Farmer; brother, Donald (Wilma) Justice and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tommy was preceded in death by his former wife, Ruthetta Walls Justice; parents, Hugh and Margaret Justice; brothers, Billy Justice, Ralph Justice, and Marvin Justice; sister, Pat Gann.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Justice family. www.sharpfh.com.

