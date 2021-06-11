Tennessee’s 2021 Free Fishing Day is Saturday

Tennessee’s 2021 Free Fishing Day is set for tomorrow (Saturday, June 12) when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Academy Sports + Outdoors has generously sponsored this year’s events statewide with fishing gear and giveaways.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try fishing, and children ages 15 and younger will be able to fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday, June 18th.

Many events are returning this year following being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.

For a list of the events, visit here. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Locally, The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is going to have its Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 12, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Miller Island boat access on River Road in Norris.

The Eagle Bend Hatchery at 1207 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton will hold its Kids Fish Free event from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

In Campbell County, anglers can head to the Indian Mountain State Park Pond in Jellico from 8 am to 1 pm, or to the boat dock at Cove Lake State Park from 10 to 11 am.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

