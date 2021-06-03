Tennessee will hold sales tax holidays for back-to-school, food & gun safety equipment

Tennesseans will get not one, not two, but three big opportunities to avoid paying sales tax in 2021, including one for back-to-school, a week-long break on food tax, and a year-long opportunity to save on gun safety equipment.

Gun Safes and Safety Equipment

The first one is the first-ever tax-free opportunity for equipment to make it safer to store or handle firearms.

Starting on July 1 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022, consumers won’t need to pay sales tax in Tennessee on gun safes or other safety equipment.

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers

This is the one most Tennesseans are very familiar with. From July 30-August 1, you won’t have to pay sales tax on items to help get your kids back to school, though anyone can take advantage of the savings. Clothing, school supplies, and computers are included.

Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food

This sales tax holiday also begins on Friday, July 30, but it runs for a whole week, through Thursday, August 5.

Food and ingredients you buy at the grocery store will be tax-free, basically almost anything a person can eat. It does not include alcohol, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.

It also includes most things you can buy from restaurants, food trucks, caterers, or grocery stores.

