Tennessee will hold sales tax holidays for back-to-school, food & gun safety equipment

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

Tennesseans will get not one, not two, but three big opportunities to avoid paying sales tax in 2021, including one for back-to-school, a week-long break on food tax, and a year-long opportunity to save on gun safety equipment.

Gun Safes and Safety Equipment

The first one is the first-ever tax-free opportunity for equipment to make it safer to store or handle firearms.

Starting on July 1 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022, consumers won’t need to pay sales tax in Tennessee on gun safes or other safety equipment.

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers

This is the one most Tennesseans are very familiar with. From July 30-August 1, you won’t have to pay sales tax on items to help get your kids back to school, though anyone can take advantage of the savings. Clothing, school supplies, and computers are included.

Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food

This sales tax holiday also begins on Friday, July 30, but it runs for a whole week, through Thursday, August 5.

Food and ingredients you buy at the grocery store will be tax-free, basically almost anything a person can eat. It does not include alcohol, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.

It also includes most things you can buy from restaurants, food trucks, caterers, or grocery stores.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Historical Society Fundraiser Featuring Ethan Lively

Mark your calendar for June 19th. Ethan Lively in concert in Oliver Springs! Tickets can …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: